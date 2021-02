Oprah's Impact After Daytime Television

ET Canada's celebration of Black History Month continues with the one and only Oprah Winfrey.

The icon dominated daytime television with "The Oprah Winfrey Show", but she didn't stop impacting lives after the final episode aired back in 2011.

With the creation of her OWN network among many other accomplishments, we're taking a closer look at how she remains one of the most influential people in the world.