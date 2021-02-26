Things to Never Say to Someone Who's Had an Eating Disorder, According to a Psychologist

Clinical psychologist Dr. Erin Parks shares 5 things you should never say to someone who struggled with an eating disorder.

1.

, "I wish I could become anorexic, but I have the opposite problem.".

Would you say to someone going through cancer, a divorce, or grieving a loved one’s death, ‘I wish I could have that so I could lose weight?!’ If yes, you are a jerk.

, Dr. Erin Parks, via PureWow.

2, "How much weight did you lose?".

Eating disorders can involve losing weight, but they can also involve gaining weight, or failing to gain weight as expected.

Focus on how they are feeling, not on the size of their body, Dr. Erin Parks, via PureWow.

3, "I would have never guess.

You look great!".

Most people who struggle with an eating disorder do not appear ‘underweight.’ Also, you don’t know what weight their body wants to be at, nor what is healthy or ‘normal’ for their body.

, Dr. Erin Parks, via PureWow.

4, "I didn't know guys got eating disorders.".

In reality, up to 40 percent of people with eating disorders are men, they affect people of all races, ethnicities, socioeconomic statuses, body sizes, genders and sexual orientation fairly equally, with a few exceptions, Dr. Erin Parks, via PureWow.

5, "I totally know what you went through—I used to always try to just drink smoothies to stay thin.".

Your intentions are so good—but you’re missing the mark.

When in doubt, validate and offer support: ‘That sounds hard; how can I help.’, Dr. Erin Parks, via PureWow