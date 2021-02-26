Credit: In the Know: Finds

Give the incredible gift of folded book art

Give a one-of-a-kind gift in the form of folded book sculptures.

Luciana Frigerio’s Etsy shop features carefully folded book pages that spell out personalized messages, symbols or dates.

Get a pre-folded book or have Luciana create a new one that’s tailored to you.

They make for unique gifts and intriguing home decor.Shop here: https://fave.co/3qZbSnl“Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.”