Will the Buffalo Bisons be playing baseball at Murnane Field?

U.S. Border restrictions may force the Toronto Blue Jays to take over the Buffalo Bison’s home stadium, so the team could end up here in Utica.

Will be playing their opening home games in florida due to an on-going border closure.

Blue jays president mark shapiro says the jays will likely be playing a mix of games in dunedin florida, buffalo and toronto.

Sahlen field is currently the home of toronto's triple-a affiliate, the buffalo bisons.

If the blue jays take over sahlen field, that leaves the minor league buffalo bisons with possibly no place to go.

As of now the bisons have a full schedule for the 2021 season, but there's always the possibility of covid-19 delays in the season.

Oneida county executive anthony picente is offering up donovan stadium at murnane field as an option for the buffalo bisons to play on.

anthony picente, oneida county executive it's a long shot.

I recognize that, you know long shot's come through, and who knows?

Having the minor league team play in utica would have a financial impact.

Sot: anthony picente, oneida county executive people are going to come and watch them.

Scouts are going to come and watch them.

Other teams are going to come and watch them, and it adds another twist in a year when people are looking for more to do because they've been cooped up, so if we have a slightest glimpse of a shot here, it would be a huge economic impact.

Even with limited capacity to watch the games, murnane field could be the ideal place for the team to play.

Sot: anthony picente, oneida county executive it's covid, and we're still limited in terms of what these venues, even though its outdoors, but a place like murnane can accommodate more people outdoors probably.

Right now the majority of the decisions lye with major league baseball and the pandemic restrictions set forth by the governor.

