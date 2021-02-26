North Alabamians anxious to get coronavirus vaccine

March.

A third coronavirus vaccine hitting the u-s market is exciting for a lot of people -- but also nerve-wracking for others.

Waay 31's grace campbell talked with people anxious to get vaccinated.

Dan, najahe, the response i got leonard adams: "i am absolutely, positively looking forward to it."

Leonard adams says he regularly checks the state's vaccine eligibilty so he can sign up right away.

Huntsville hospital's vice president of operations says you should get any covid vaccine you can.

Tracy doughty urges against picking which location you get one from, based on what vaccine they have.

"if you get the chance to get it, get it.

The scarcity of the vaccines is a huge issue now, some told me they don't want the vaccine because the virus is so new, but health officials say it is safe and effective in preventing serious illness from the coronavirus.

Reporting live in hutnsville, grace campbell waay 31 news.