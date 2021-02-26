Olmsted County Hits One Year Mark Of Covid-19

Today marks the one year anniversary of the creation of Olmsted county's emergency operations center to tackle covid-19 across our area.

Today marks the one year anniversary of the creation of olmsted county's emergency operations center to tackle covid

19 across our area.

Just yesterday minnesota laid out a plan to roll

out vaccines to the general public by this summer.

A huge difference from where we were on this day a year ago..

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with how the mayor is responding.

looking back - this day a year ago was marked by uncertainty.

With many not knowing how long the pandemic would last or how many lives would be lost.

there's more hope than fear.

As the state continues to receive shipments of vaccines from the federal government to distribute to the most vulnerable populations for now..

With the goal to provide vaccines to the general public by this summer.

Speaking with mayor kim norton she says the emergency operation center is still meeting weekly to focus on plans locally..

But there's been a shift in focus.

Learning, discussing and making plans for how to help the community know about the vaccines, provide information, talk about a communication plan and outreach into hard to reach and diverse communities so it's a very different conversation than it was a year a go.

On march eleventh of last year

the first positive case of covid

19 was reported in olmsted county.

Olmsted county public health says more than 25% of olmsted county has received one dose of the vaccine and about 17% have gotten