Don't break the ice off your roof

Local roofers warn to not break the ice off your roof because it can cause damage.

Icicles are forming on homes.

But roofers warn not to eak them off.

Meteorologist violet scibior spoke with an expert.

Standup: .

None "i know it may be tempting but don't break the icicles off your u.

It can actually cause damage toyoun expert roofer about this."

Vo: many roofers told us not to break the ice off your roof because of the problems it can create.

The owner of the roofing king told us why... sot: "the worst thinto do isto s holding it, if that breaks upwards.

If you hit that and that breaks upwards, that will pull your shingles right off the roof.

That's the worst thing to do."

Vo: the only thing you c , is nothg.

Roofs say it's be to leavethe is foed.

Sot: "do nohit thedo not e careful of them d let themelt.

, which will help lt this i.

Sot: "ma houses that e in the sunlight areeeing cleroofs,s ekend."

Vo: andfter itdoes meltn destroy your home if u d't take care of you know the certain things that you've got to take care of on the roof.

Which is obviously, keeping your gutters clean and you know regular maintenance on your roof and make sure you know keep on top of it."

Vo: he also reccomends to get heated lines through your roof to prevent ice build up, which is something you can install in the spring.

Standup: "and although a lot of this snow is expected to melt and put water on the roads, this is going to refreeze into black ice for the start of next week.

Those details coming up at 6.

Reporting in utica, i'm violet scibior for newschannel 2.">