Saudi Prince Responsible for Khashoggi Killing, US Reports Reveal

Saudi Prince Responsible for Khashoggi Killing, US Reports Reveal.

Renowned journalist Jamal Khashoggi was gruesomely assassinated in the Istanbul Saudi consulate by Saudi operatives in 2018.

An intelligence report released on Friday reveals that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia approved the killing.

We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Avril D.

Haines, Director of National Intelligence, via 'The New York Times'.

With the revelation of the report, the Biden administration was immediately pressured to impose some form of travel sanctions on the Crown Prince.

President Joe Biden referred to Saudi Arabia as a "pariah" state "with no redeeming value" in 2020.

Administration officials say that the president will not impose a travel sanction on the Crown Prince due to the close relationship between the countries.

Biden spoke with Saudi King Salman prior to the release of the report