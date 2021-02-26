NY State Senate Leader Calls Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Gov. Cuomo 'Extremely Disturbing'

New York State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is speaking out about the sexual harassment claims against Gov.
Andrew Cuomo.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to step aside immediately pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace...
Watch Video"Let's play strip poker."
That's the opening line to a sexual harassment allegation against New York Gov...