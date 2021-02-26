Hamilton Medical Center clinic

Hamilton Medical Center is offering a new clinic that could keep Covid patients from having to be hospitalized.

Hamilton medical center has opened a new clinic that will provide a new covid-19 treatment that will help high risk patients.

News 12's danielle moss spoke with an infectious disease doctor about how this will help covid positive patients.

Last month, hamilton medical center opened a new monoclonal clinic.

The clinic will provide treatment for covid positive patients.

B-mab is an f-d-a approved treatment that helps patients symptoms improve at a faster rate.

Dr. lee connor/infectiou s disease physcian/hamilto n medical center-"it's one of the few therapies that we have that has some evidence that it prevents hospitalization.

So, if a primary care provider sees a covid-19 patient, and newly diagnoses them, then they are able to, along with treating some of their symptoms, also refer them over to the clinic so that they can get this infusion and hopefully prevent some hospitalizations or er visits."

According to the hospital, b mab may help limit the amount of virus in the body.

Which means patients may be less likely to need to go to the hospital.

Brian delashmitt/chief medical officer-"our hope for the b mab and the monoclonal clinic is that we get patients tested early so that we can get them the actually infusion earlier.

And so what we are hopeful for is that it actually decreases our inpatient census of covid patients."

Doctors suggest that patients come as early as possible for the treatment to be effective.

Dr. lee connor-"the sooner we know about that, the sooner we can quarantine you.

He sooner we can offer this antibody infusion.

The thought is, the sooner you can get it, the better your outcome could be.

The longer you wait, the more damage the virus is going to do to you."

If you test positive and would like this treatment, contact your physician.

In chattanooga danielle moss