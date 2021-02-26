RAFB not impacted by slow vaccine distribution, but could use more doses

Much.

But says they can use more of the moderna vaccine.

"we're starting to get vaccines on base you know to the tune of about a few hundred a week" robins airforce base colonel brain moore says 24-thousand people go on and off robins air force base ----, so that's a limited supply, he says the base is following a department of defense approach when distributing the covid-19 vaccine.

"that begins with our first responders and then kind of moves to our defense logistics base.

Our air logistics complex" colonel moore says those groups get priority.

He says vaccines are given out on a volunteer basis because the base only gets a few hundred doses.

For example, first responders are in the first phase of vaccinations, but are able to opt out to allow someone else who is considered high risk to get vaccinated in their place.

"that's why we want the high risk people to volunteer and get ready and will schedule them and get them down as quick as we can " according to colonel moore, every organization on base includes 54 mission partners.

He says that also puts a strain on the number of vaccine doses the base gets, because some people are in need of their second dose.

"that limits numbers even moreso" the colonel says he hears they will receive more shipments of colonel moore say he has not received a vaccination shot yet, but he's excited to