Pole dancing classes now available in Macon

Operator and teacher Nicole Deal says pole dancing is a workout that will help you swing into confidence.

The pole fitness trend has made its way to macon.

Tip toe on cherry is now open for business.

"tip toe on cherry is a pole dance studio that provides a safe and body positive environment for anyone who wants to learn the art of pole dancing" nicole deal is a middle georgia native, and has been involved with pole dancing since 2008.

She moved back here with her husband in 2015 and was surprised there wasn't a pole dancing studio in the area.

"we decided after a few years and still nobody opening one we decided to open one ourselves" she says it's a dream come true to open a pole dancing studio.

Just to be able to open it in my home basically, i'm from warner robins but central georgia is my home to be able to do it here it means everything.

Deal says there can be a negative conotation with pole dancing.

She says once you try it though, it can become a fun workout.

I think everybody wants to try it, and i think that most people who are reluctant to come in they're just too nervous they think that people are going to judge them in class they think that other people are going to be watching them and they think they're not going to have the coordination to do it and the funny thing is that all the people who say they don't have the coordination end up being the ones who get it the fastest.

Tip toe offers classes in a 9 week series.

Each week costs 25 dollars.

You get one instructed hour and two unistructed hours.

Anyone who attends classes should wear a t-shirt and shorts.

But if you're hoping to get into a class right now, you will have to wait because they're sold out.

I think that that is absolutely phenomenal i can't believe it and i'm really thankful and very grateful for the support we've had from the community.

