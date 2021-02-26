Crawford County and City of Roberta launch 2021 Comprehensive Plan

The Comprehensive planning will take 9 months to complete

Crawford county and the city of roberta partnered to launch their 20-21 comprehensive plan.

41 nbc's lizbeth gutierrez has more on what the plan includes.

Greg boike (director of public administration for the middle georgia regional commission) :"the state of georgia requires that every city and county in the state have a comprehensive plan and that that comprehensive plan be current and updated on at least a five year basis.

This twenty twenty-one plan will be a continuation of the previous one.

According to greg boike, director of public administration at middle georgia regional commission, they want to continue improving the county.

Greg boike:"they've been able to make improvements at their recreational complex most notibly, through some grant funding that they have recieved, have been able to market their industrial park to new potential prospects," the plan will cover a variety of topics: including housing, economic development, recreation, public safety, health and more.

Boike says public feedback is needed.

All you have to do is fill out a survey.

Greg boike:"for members of the community it's really an opportunity to be actively engaged and have your voice heard in terms of the direction of the community going forward."

Pattie temple, executive director for the roberta-crawford county chamber of commecer, says this will help grow local businesses too.

Pattie temple:" it's a very good plan, it's something that we're looking forward to and we're involved with, i'm not the only one of