Sprinter Hima Das inducted as DSP in Assam Police

Ace sprinter Hima Das has been inducted as a Deputy Superintendent (DSP) in Assam Police.

The event took place in Assam's Guwahati on February 26.

Speaking to ANI, Hima Das said, "This has come as a part of government's policy.

I will focus on sports for now.

I will join the service after retiring from sports." Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a meeting of Council of Ministers (CoM) at Guwahati on February 10 decided to appoint ace sprinter Hima Das as DSP in the state.

The cabinet also amended the integrated sports policy of the state for the appointment of sportspersons as Class-I and Class-II officers in different departments of the state government.

Arjuna awardee Hima became the first Indian woman and also the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.

Das had clinched five gold medals in 2019.

She won the fifth medal at the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet on July 20, 2019.

She had clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race, registering her season-best timing.

Hima also won gold in 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet.

Hima, known as 'Dhing Express', won three gold medals at different events - Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.