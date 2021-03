'Why should I trust you now?' Flint residents grapple with vaccine hesitancy

In 2014, Flint, Michigan switched its water source, causing a crisis that resulted in several deaths and myriad health problems. Now, a strong sense of distrust in government and public health officials is prevalent in residents, the majority of whom are Black and Brown.

With the coronavirus vaccine currently rolling out across the country, scarred Flint residents are still wondering whether or not it’s safe to take.

CNN’s Omar Jimenez reports.