Arrest Made After Officer Injured

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
WAAY 31 is hearing from Huntsville police about this week's shoplifting case, during which an officer was dragged by the suspect's car.

New details -- we're hearing from huntsville police about the shoplifting case during which an officer was dragged by the suspect's car.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith is live outside hpd headquarters after talking to them about the case.

This is the second time just this month that blake reed has been arrested for a theft charge.

Court records show both crimes happened at the same target in south huntsville.

This second time was notably more violent though since police say he got in a physical confrontation with a huntsville police officer.

Lt.

Jesse sumlin says after target's loss prevention office identified blake reed by description -- officers tried to talk with reed and then fought them.

He says reed got away and when the officer tried to make an arrest -- he fought the officer again -- which you can see in this video and eventually dragged the officer with his car.

In this job, you never know how it's going to end, regardless of whether it's a shoplifter or any other call.

You still practice officer safety at all times.

Fortunately the officer only recevied minor injuries.

Reed is currently behind bars facing multiple charges -- including assault.

Coming up at 10 -- i'll have more on reed's criminal history and the police's response to dealing with him multiple times over the years.

Reporting live in huntsville -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.

