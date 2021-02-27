Arrest Made After Officer Injured

WAAY 31 is hearing from Huntsville police about this week's shoplifting case, during which an officer was dragged by the suspect's car.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith is live outside hpd headquarters after talking to them about the case.

This is the second time just this month that blake reed has been arrested for a theft charge.

Court records show both crimes happened at the same target in south huntsville.

This second time was notably more violent though since police say he got in a physical confrontation with a huntsville police officer.

Lt.

Jesse sumlin says after target's loss prevention office identified blake reed by description -- officers tried to talk with reed and then fought them.

He says reed got away and when the officer tried to make an arrest -- he fought the officer again -- which you can see in this video and eventually dragged the officer with his car.

In this job, you never know how it's going to end, regardless of whether it's a shoplifter or any other call.

You still practice officer safety at all times.

Fortunately the officer only recevied minor injuries.

Reed is currently behind bars facing multiple charges -- including assault.

Reporting live in huntsville -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.