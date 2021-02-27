Oregon's vaccine schedule will next prioritize adults with underlying conditions, seasonal workers,

The next groups will become eligible on March 29.

State officials on Friday are preparing to outline the next steps in Oregon's vaccine plan once all seniors are eligible.

The oregon health authority announced that they're speeding up vaccination timelines for eligible oregonians.

Starting march 29th, o-h-a will open up vaccinations to adults ages 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions.

Phase two of vaccinations will start no later than june 1st.

Governor brown says all oregonians will be eligible to receive a vaccine before july 1st.

"while that gives us all a reason to breathe aside relief, it should also serve as a reminder that the finish line is in sight and we cannot let up new variants of this virus still threatened our communities while infection rates continued upon that both here in oregon and across the country.

We're not out of the woods just yet."

Until march 29th oregon will s still remaining in phase 1-a.

We want to take a deeper look at that vaccine rollout the governor announced.

Up until today, the state's still-evolving vaccine plan did not detail groups beyond the eligibility of seniors 65 and older -- which, as we have previously reported -- become eligible on march first.

Today we got a look at the next steps.

The next phases were developed with recommendations from the state's vaccine advisory committee.

The vaccination of oregonians for the continuation of phase 1-b is set to proceed in two waves: beginning march 29th, the groups listed on your screen will be eligible for vaccination.

As you can see this includes adults 45 to 65 with underlying health conditions, displaced fire victims, firefighters, those who are homeless or low-income and seasonally-impacted frontline workers.

No later than may first, these groups will be eligible: all other frontline workers, those ages 16 to 45 with underlying conditions and multi-generational household members.

Phase 2 of vaccination will begin no later than june first and will begin with all adults age 45 to 65.

All oregonians age 16 and older