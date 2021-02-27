Harrison County School District and William Carey offering ‘Grow your Own’ agreement

In an effort to end the shortage of teachers in our state, the Harrison County School District and William Carey University partnered up today, signing a ‘Grow your Own’ agreement.

Stay healthy.

- - in a effort to end the shortage- of teachers in our state, the - harrison county school district- and william carey university- partnered up today with a new - agreement.- the 'grow your own' agreement - allows for selected - harrison county high school - students to fast track their- careers to becoming teachers.

- these students will take a- combination of duel enrollment- classes and be granted tuition- waivers.- the "grow your own' program allows for students to- graduate from wcu with a- bachelor's degree in- elementary education in just 3- years and includes- employment as a teachers- assistant after only one year o- college.- - dr.ben burnett, executive vice- president at william carey- university: - "we want to start working with them while they're in high- school to make sure - that the duel credit classes- they're taking will help advanc- them and allow them - to finish college earlier so- they'll have less debt get in - the workforce earlier and - make an immediate impact."

By the third year of college, - students will have earned 131 - crediit hours and graduate with- a bachelor's degree in- elementary education.

- - - participating school districts- agree to give hiring preference- for teaching- postions when possiple to "grow your