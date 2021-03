Senior Moment movie (2021) - William Shatner , Christopher Lloyd, Katrina Bowden

Senior Moment movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After drag racing his vintage convertible around Palm Springs, a retired NASA test pilot (William Shatner) loses his license.

Forced to take public transportation, he meets Caroline (Jean Smart) and learns to navigate love and life again.

In theaters and On Demand March 26th, 2021!

Director: Giorgio Serafini Writers: Kurt Brungardt, Christopher Momenee Stars: Christopher Lloyd, Katrina Bowden, William Shatner, Jean Smart, Esai Morales