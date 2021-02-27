Symphoria Movie

Symphoria Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Brilliant and mysterious, JT Dalton, professor of chemistry, runs the mentoring/readjustment program at the local university.

Shawn Wittig, 29, spoiled & troubled heir to an indulgent, single, playboy father, is court ordered to attend the program.

Their relationship is immediately volatile, but Professor Dalton’s persistent tiger-mom discipline sparks a deeper connection between the two.

Before long, the professor finds herself involved in an illicit and highly sexualized affair with her student, consuming both their lives.

Director: Catherine Dao Cast: Catherine Dao, Tyler Wolfe, A Martinez, Eileen Davidson