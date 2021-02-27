5:30pm Vaccine Poll 02.26.2021

A NEW POLL SHOWS MOST AMERICANS EITHER WANT TO GET VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 OR THEY ALREADY HAVE.

### a new poll shows most americans either want to get vaccinated against covid-19 ... or they already have.

L3: abc 36 news white poll: most americans want to get vaccinated the survey from the kaiser family foundation indicates fifty-five percent of people fall into those categories.

That's up from just under half in january.

The survey finds black and hispanic young adults are most likely to take a "wait and see" approach.

And, it illustrates a political divide ... with republicans showing more hesitation to get the shots.

The top concern people cited is a fear of