5:30pm Vaccinations and Travel 02.26.2021

Many of us are looking forward to getting back to traveling... especially with warm weather around the corner..but will the vaccine be part of your packing list?

We talked with a director at triple a for travel.

She says she's heard conversations about requiring proof of vaccination for travel...but ultimately it's up to companies if they want to do that.

"micki: there is consideration certainly for different travel companies considering whether a vaccination requirement will be necessary.

I think, you know, we're watching, as well as everyone else to see what that new requirement might be in the near future, " she says she's mostly heard of cruise lines considering the