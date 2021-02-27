6pm KY COVID Numbers 02.26.2021

GOVERNOR BESHEAR ANNOUNCING TODAY THAT HE'S EXTENDING THE EXECUTIVE ORDER REQUIRING FACE COVERINGS IN PUBLIC FOR ANOTHER 30 DAYS.

Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new cases: 1,180 total cases: 4 ... he announced that extension along with the latest coronavirus numbers.

According to the state... there were 1,180 new cases of the virus reporting... bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to almost 403,000.

There were also 30 new deaths reported..... lifting that total to 4,600.

The state's positivity rate continues to decline.... with the latest rate at five- point-five-two