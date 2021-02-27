5:30pm AG Tag Campaign

KENTUCKY'S AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER, RYAN QUARLES, KICKED OFF A CAMPAIGN TODAY TO HELP FUND FARMING PROGRAMS IN THE STATE.

He made his first stop at the scott county courthouse this morning...and talked to youth participants in ag programs there.

Quarles is urging drivers to buy or renew farm vehicle license plates...or 'ag tags.'

When doing so...they can make a 10-dollar donation to the ag- tag fund.

The money helps support several programs...including youth development and promotional programs. "the best part about this program is that a portion of the money that's raised in the county stays in that county.

These kids get to use it to go to 4h and ffa camp.

It may make supplies a little bit more affordable, or help sponsor that trip to a national convention."

Quarles says the program raised over 600-thousand dollars last year.

