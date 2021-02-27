6pm Johnson and Johnson COVID Vaccine Approval 02.26.2021

AN FDA PANEL HAS RECOMMENDED JOHNSON AND JOHNSON'S VERSION OF A COVID-19 VACCINE TO BE MADE AVAILABLE FOR EMERGENCY USE.

It's likely the vaccine could be approved as early as tonight.

If you remember kentucky led the world with the most volunteers in its trial through the university of kentukcy...baptist health lexington...and norton healthcare in louisville.

Lead doctors with those hospitals held a q & a with journalists today about this latest vaccine...and say while johnson and johnson's vaccine efficacy percentage is lower than moderna and pfizers...there's so many other positives to consider...like it only takes one shot to be fully vaccinated...unlike the other two vaccines currently available.

"dr. richard greenberg: so, an advantage goes to janssen being a single dose, seems to be better tolerated, seems to have some variant coverage that the others haven't really shown as well.."

If approved millions of doses could be shipped around the country as early as monday.

