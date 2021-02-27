They made their first court appearances Friday in Vigo County.

Two wabash valley women are facing charges after the violence at the u-s capitol.

Two wabash valley women will be charged next week in federal court.

That's for their alleged involvement in the insurrection at the u-s capitol in january.

In tonight's top story, news 10's jon swaner explains how federal agents built cases against both women.

(00.30.13) "like the many americans who face charges stemming from the insurrection at the u-s capitol back in january, federal agents were able to capture screenshots from the social media pages to 52 year old dona sue bissey and 49 year old anna morgan-lloyd, which confirm they were at the insurrection, leading to the charges they now face.

According to the complaint read aloud in federal court friday morning, morgan lloyd went to the greene county sheriff's office on january 22nd to apply for a gun permit.

It was there someone recognized her as someone who was at the insurrection.

The greene county sheriff's office sent this information from federal agents.

Screenshots from social media caputred by federal agents confirm both women were present both outside and inside the u-s capitol during the insurrection.

A federal magistrate released both women after the hearing.

They cannot travel outside of southern indiana.

They cannot have firearms, and they must report weekly to pre-trial services.

They are also banned from traveling to washington d.c.

Except on court-related matters.

If a trials are held in these cases, they would be held in washington, not indiana.

(00.31.13) "both bissey and morgan lloyd will be back in federal court on monday afternoon.

That hearing will be via zoom with authorities in washington d.c.

The maximum penalty they could receive from the most serious charge they face is 10 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release and $250-thousand dollar fine.

From the federal courthouse in terre haute, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you.

A newly declassified report shares information about the murder of an indiana state university alumnus.

