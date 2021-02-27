School bus stop arm Bill passed by State Senate

Washington post contributor.

Indiana lawmakers are taking more steps to protect your children going to and from school.

The state senate approved a bill that would greatly increase fines for those illegally passing stopped buses.

News 10's sarah lehman spoke with one local school bus driver today.

She has more on how often they see this and why it's important to have this bill on busy streets like this to railroad crossings and through local subdivisions.

At certain times of the day - you'll most likely stumble on a big yellow school bus stopped at one of these places.

It's unfortunately a common sight for school bus drivers.

"it's heartbreaking because they're willing to take a chance to hurt someone" drivers ignoring school bus passing laws... and driving through the stop arms. at a time when bus drivers like trini barnes -- are just trying to get your kids safely to and from school.

"my number one job is safety and if everyone else can understand the safety of driving a child and getting a child to and from school that's the number one thing.

/// we're driving the future safely."

Now -- state legislation is looking to toughen penalties for anyone who doesn't stop the measure would allow police to send a citation to the registered owner of a vehicle who illegally passes a stopped school bus without an officer directly witnessing the violation.

Current law requires a law enforcement officer to identify the driver of the vehicle... and recommend that person be charged.

But -- under this plan, violations could instead be captured by stop-arm cameras on school buses.

Something trini barnes says is a long time coming.

"i just hope that all the drivers in the state of indiana that you would look at a school bus as if your child was on that school bus, as if your child was getting off and on that school bus that you would want to protect that student as much as i want to protect that student.

Barnes says even though not all vigo county school busses have stop arm cameras..

But she does believe and hope the corporation is working hard to get them reporting in terre haute.

I'm sarah lehman news 10.