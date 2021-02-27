Turkey Run State Park welcomes visitors for a 'wintry' hike.

However, with the recent warm-up, the landscape may be a bit different this weekend.

Turkey Run State Park in Parke County Indiana usually offers fantastic views during winter.

Of just 24 hours.

The weather is improving and a lot of folks are taking advantage.

We stopped by turkey run state park today in parkey county.

Leaders say the park has something for everyone.

Tomorrow turkey run had planned to have an "ice" hike.

Now, it's turned into a normal hike.

Unfortunately there are not any spots available for the guided hike.

But interpretive naturalist aaron douglass says all are welcome to come hike.

" so you'd still be able to see some and you might be able to do it in short sleeves which is kind of unique.

And in any of the canyons they don't get a whole lot of light in there so there is still going to be some ice, it's just going to be disappearing quickly."

Douglass says to bring your boots