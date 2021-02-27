Childcare workers now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Butte County

Action News Now spoke with workers at a local daycare and preschool in Chico.

It's finally time for childcare workers in Butte County to get their first coronavirus shot.

### kristian: a big sigh of relief for workers here at enchanted play infant and preschool center....earlier this week they received notification from butte county public health officials letting them know that it was now their turn to get the vaccine and just a few days later ... almost all of the workers here have received their first shot.

Maria villaruel/child care worker: "very very excited.."

Maria villaruel is just a few days away from getting her first dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

Maria villaruel/child care worker: "it's important because we work with a lot of children."

Denise alioto/owner, enchanted play infant and preschool center: when the vaccine started coming out we were checking everyday to see when it was our turn.

Denise alioto and her staff learned just a few days ago they were eligible for the vaccine.

Since then - 8 out of the 10 employees got the shot.

Denise alioto/owner, enchanted play infant and preschool center: we provide a lot of care for the essential workers in town and if we can't work - they can't work and we always want to be there for them.

Alioto says she's glad she and her staff are doing their part to help stop the spread of the virus.

