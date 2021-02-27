A Farmer's Perspective

Growing growing season is quickly approaching.

According to the united states department of agriculture, climate change has the potential to impact farmers.

Hannah follman talks with one farmer who says he's adapting.

[take pkg outcue: standard duration:1:27] ed shew is a local farmer from clinton indiana.

He has worked as a full-time farmer for more than 40 years.

He says every season is different.

"for me, its just a natural course of events because every year the climate is different than what it was last year."

The usda say changes in rainfall patterns and more frequent occurences of climate extremes can impact farmers like shew.

These could include things like high temperatures and droughts.

Some experts believe climate change is becoming more of a problem now than ever however shew says the climate is always changing regardless of how some may interpret it "my view climate changes all the time that is just the nature of mother nature" one local expert at the environmental resilience institute at indiana university says everyone has his or her own opinion.

But what matters most is learning to adapt no matter the changes.

"in general farmers recognize they are farming under whatever weather conditions theyre given.

Focus on adapting and maintain livelihoods and produce crops we all need and rely on it" for shew, this means starting the planting and harvesting seasons earlier than prior years.

Staying on top of conditions... to get the most out of his land.

In clinton, hannah follman news 10 10 follman news 10