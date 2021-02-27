Jackson County moves from 'Extreme Risk to 'High Risk' today

On Friday, Jackson County had its coronavirus status reduced from an 'Extreme Risk' county to a 'High Risk' county.

Businesses across jackson county opened back up to the public with the county's move from extreme risk to high risk today.

Newswatch 12's brett taylor has been on the scene for jackson county's reopening today.

Brett are people worried that the county could be moved back into the extreme risk in just a few weeks?

Brian the simple answer is yes.

As you and alicia mention just in the last five days jackson county has experienced more than 200 cases.

That's already more than half of the amount that jackson county can experience.

And we've still got 9 more days to go.

But for locals here in the area they're just trying to enjoy some sort of normalcy returning to the county.

"it's just, it's incredible.

It's just awesome to be out."

Across jackson county today, restaurants, gyms, and indoor entertainment facilities.

We're able to open back up to the public at a limited capacity, but for local jackson county resident, carrie james, it was more than enough.

[take :karey] çááákareyáááÑ "it is amazing.

We love to go out and eat my husband and i, we go quite a bit, take my mom out as often as we can, and we've just really missed it."

And it's nice to have it open and support the community.

Today, carrie and her family returned to one of their favorite restaurants in the medford area.

Elmer's restaurant.

It was so exciting just to call and hear they were open.

We'd heard a couple of days ago that it might happen.

And again, my mom lives with me and this is the one time a week that she can get out and just be around people and visit and see a lot of the regulars that we hang out with.

The business was filled with the allotted amount of people under the state's guidelines for a high-risk county, something that the restaurant hasn't seen in several months.

[take :dave] çááádaveáááÑ "it's been extremely difficult.

I've been in this business for 40 years and this last 12 months has been the most difficult in that entire time: even with today being a happy and momentous step for the community, moving in the right direction to return to normal.

New coronavirus cases aren't going away in the last five days.

Jackson county has reported more than 200 cases of covid-19.

And with nine days left to go before the end of the next two week period, the county would need to experience a significant decrease in cases to remain at a high risk, you know, until the, [take :shames] çáááshamesáááÑ " until the governor changes the guidance.

Uh, we, i suppose we are at risk of.

Rapidly changing back.

And that would be a shame.

It would be a shame for so many reasons " and if the county does move back into the extreme risk category.

Some locals are saying that they might just leave the area, even if it's for a short amount of time, [take :jay] çááájayáááÑ " i'd have to get out of town for a while to get a break because, uh, it would just be quite a shock to my system to have to go back to that kind of, kind of a lifestyle.

The cases as the way they have trended down in the entire state of oregon, uh, it's time for the governor to stand up and stay that it's.

We need to get rid of this every two