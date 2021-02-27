Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, February 27, 2021

Top 10 MCU Fates Worse Than Death

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 14:46s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 MCU Fates Worse Than Death
Top 10 MCU Fates Worse Than Death

"The Snap" is starting to look pretty good compared to these outcomes.

For this list, we’ll be looking at potential or actual fates suffered by characters in the MCU that make death seem like a sweet release by comparison.

"The Snap" is starting to look pretty good compared to these outcomes.

For this list, we’ll be looking at potential or actual fates suffered by characters in the MCU that make death seem like a sweet release by comparison.

Our countdown includes “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, “Avengers: Infinity War”, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like