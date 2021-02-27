Top 10 MCU Fates Worse Than Death

"The Snap" is starting to look pretty good compared to these outcomes.
For this list, we’ll be looking at potential or actual fates suffered by characters in the MCU that make death seem like a sweet release by comparison.
"The Snap" is starting to look pretty good compared to these outcomes.
For this list, we’ll be looking at potential or actual fates suffered by characters in the MCU that make death seem like a sweet release by comparison.
"The Snap" is starting to look pretty good compared to these outcomes.
For this list, we’ll be looking at potential or actual fates suffered by characters in the MCU that make death seem like a sweet release by comparison.
Our countdown includes “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, “Avengers: Infinity War”, and more!
You do not want to go out like these guys! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime outcomes way worse than death.