NCAA baseball: Southern Miss vs. UConn

But one year later, the Golden Eagles are back on the diamond.

One of the many things cut short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Southern Miss baseball.

- - "i'm feeling pretty good right now.

Like - you said earlier, it's kind of- weird we're here.

Last year got- cut short.

Probably should- have gone to omaha, but we'll - never know cause of ol' covid.- - - - like i said last year, you can'- spell omaha without us.

What i- missed most probably was just - getting out - here in the roost and hanging - out with my friends and just- watching the greatest - game on earth.

There's two- seaons here in hattiesburg, tax- season and- baseball season, and thank god- i'm not a cpa.

I love baseball.- i missed it a lot, though.- i can't lie, jeff.

It felt like- forever.

It felt like too long.- when the season got cut short,- it- felt like a part of me got cut- short, too.

I'm just excited- about this year.

We've got a lo- of promise, got that year back- for most of these players.

Like- i said, you can't spell - omaha without us.

You can't - spell us without usm."

Southern miss and u-conn take the diamond, for game 2... at 1 p-m saturday... and game 3... at 11