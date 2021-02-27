NCAA baseball: Southern Miss vs. UConn

One of the many things cut short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Southern Miss baseball.
But one year later, the Golden Eagles are back on the diamond.
Ready to finish what they started.
- and we'll hear from them in jus- a second... but first things- first... u-conn's first-ever- trip to hattiesburg... u-s-m's- first - home game against a big east- school... in four years.- top first... slade wilks rangin- back... and that's a warning- track - catch of a lifetime... only - problem... runner at- second able to advance two- bases, on the tag... scoring th- first run of the game... should- be pretty straight forward... - guess - the huskies thought he dropped- the ball... sometimes - people just like to argue for - the sake of arguing.- anyway... first pitch of the- home half... gabe montenegro...- opposite field tower job... and- this is where we introduce- something called the wind...- gone over the left field- fence...- just about everything in the ai- was leaving the yard... his - first of the year... 10th of hi- career... leads the team in - batting average... runs... and- o-p-s... game tied at 1-all.- on the mound... hunter stanley- not quite as dominant as his- 13-k effort, last week... but - still effective... six and- two-thirds- innings... five runs on nine- hits... nine k's and no walks.- and getting some help... will - mc- gillis... in the hole...- - - - spinning and winning... one tea- captain helping the other...- nice- defensive gem by the sophomore.- fast-forward to the bottom of - the eighth... u-s-m down 5-4...- but - gulfport alum blake johnson...- - - - getting the rally started, with- one away.
- bases loaded now... brings up - montenegro... and how fitting - is this... whistles a two-strik- pitch right by the first- baseman... and here comes p-r-- c-c alum michael wein... scorin- the go-ahead run... montenegro- finishing what he - started... and giving the black- and gold a 6-5 lead, in the - process.- garrett ramsey would come in to- strike out the side, in the top- of the ninth... and that's how- it's done... magic at the - pete... - only took us five games to get- some... much to the delight of- those right field roost fans i- was talking about earlier...- especially after missing 39 - games, last year... due to- - - covid-19.
- - "i'm feeling pretty good right now.
Like - you said earlier, it's kind of- weird we're here.
Last year got- cut short.
Probably should- have gone to omaha, but we'll - never know cause of ol' covid.- - - - like i said last year, you can'- spell omaha without us.
What i- missed most probably was just - getting out - here in the roost and hanging - out with my friends and just- watching the greatest - game on earth.
There's two- seaons here in hattiesburg, tax- season and- baseball season, and thank god- i'm not a cpa.
I love baseball.- i missed it a lot, though.- i can't lie, jeff.
It felt like- forever.
It felt like too long.- when the season got cut short,- it- felt like a part of me got cut- short, too.
I'm just excited- about this year.
We've got a lo- of promise, got that year back- for most of these players.
Like- i said, you can't spell - omaha without us.
You can't - spell us without usm."
