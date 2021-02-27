Some clinics jump to 1C vaccine phase

Weekend.

If you're 65 and older and want the coronavirus vaccine there's a new opportunity to get the shot.

American family care is offering the vaccine to that group in 7 of its locations in alabama.

Waay31s sierra phillips spoke with representatives ... she learned when the appointments will be available at locations here.

An american family care representative tells me they aren't sure when they'll give the vaccine at their north alabama locations.

Right now the closest location giving the shot to the 65 and up category is 2 hours from huntsville.

Representatives tell me they are giving the shot, in accordance to guidelines from adph, to people in the 1-b group plus 65 and up.

The 1-b group includes law enforcement and healthcare workers.

I went to their website to check availability for a 65-year-old in alabama.

At last check all 7 locations offering the shot to that group said no upcoming appointments available.

I spoke with adph representatives who say that right now we still are in phase 1-b with the added subgroup of 65 and up.

Reporting in huntsville sierra phillips waay 31 news.

We asked leaders at the alabama department of public health when alabama will transition into phase 1-c.

1-c includes people as young as 16 with high-risk medical conditions and more.

We'll let you know what they