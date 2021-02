Friday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update

STATEMENTS IN THE PAST.CALL 911 IF YOU SEE THEM.THE HOUSE IS SET TO PASSPRESIDENT BIDEN’S $1.9 TRILLIONSTIMULUS PACKAGE TONIGHT ORTOMORROW.THE BILL INCLUDES $1400 STIMULUSCHECKS FOR MILLIONS OFAMERICANS,ENHANCED UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCEAND MORE MONEY FOR SMALLBUSINESSES, $350 BILLION FORLOCAL AND STATE GOVERNMENTS,$170 BILLION FOR SCHOOLS.AN INCREASE IN THE FEDERALMINIMUM WAGE TO $15 AN HOUR BY2025IF IT PASSES THE HOUSE THESENATE PARLIAMENTARIAN HASALREADY SAID THE MINIMUM WAGEHIKE CAN’T BE IN ANY SENATEVERSION OF THE BILL BECAUSE ITVIOLATES STRICT BUDGETARY RULES.THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE ISA STEP CLOSER TONIGHT TO WINNINGFDA EMERGENCY USE APPROVAL.A FINAL DECISION COULD COMEMONDAY.AN FDA ADVISORY PANEL ISENDORSING THE SINGLE-SHOTVACCINE.UNLIKE THE THE PFIZER ANDMODERNA VACCINES, THE JOHNSONAND JOHNSON VACCINE CAN BESTORED IN MORE NORMALCONDITIONS.RESEARCH SHOWS THE VACCINE ISABOUT 65% EFFECTIVE INPREVENTING MODERATE-TO-SEVEREDISEASE.MISSOURI’S VACCINE SUPPLYSITUATION MAY IMPROVE WITH THEADDITION OF THE SINGLE-SHOTJOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE.THAT’S WHAT THE CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER AT ST.

MARY’S MEDICALCENTER THINKS.AT 86% EFFECTIVE, DR. LISTONSAYS THE SINGLE-SHOT VACCINEISN’T QUITE AS EFFECTIVE AS THEOTHERS, BUT IT STILL KEEPS YOUFROM GETTING REALLY SICK.