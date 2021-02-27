The Locker Room: Boys High School Basketball (2/26)

We say good evening to you..

Welcome inside the locker room..joined as always by my partner petar hood, my name is justin prince..thanks for being with us..we've got another action-packed half hour in store for you..we're talking college basketball, college baseball and college softball...plus the komets and mad ants both in action on friday..but pete, per usual, we begin with high school hoops...yeah, and the countdown to hoosier hysteria 2021 is officially on..the boys state tournament begins on tuesday..semifinals and finals set for next friday and saturday...but first, gotta put a bow on the regular season...several teams all across the area doing just that tonight, as they try to take advantage of one final tune-up before the real fun begins next week...for now though... we're going to begin our night up in turtle town... 17-4 churubusco hosting 15-6 eastside to close out the regular season...blazers had a two point halftime lead... built on that to start the third... owen willard kicks to hugh henderson for the long two... eastside takes an eight point lead...but busco would battle back... on the break... luke mcclure can't get the layup to go... but landen jordan is there for the follow... game high 22... makes it a two point game... blazers would answer... here you see henderson from downtown... three of his team high 15... makes it a five point game...then... it's willard... float game is strong.... 14 for willard... makes it a seven point ballgame...but busco would stick around all night long... here you see jackson paul attacking the rack... he had 19....busco goes on to win a tight one tonight... 58-57 your final.... staying in necc country... central noble can clinch a share of the necc tonight with a win over fairfield...and the cougs came out and left no doubt... connor essegian... catch and shoot triple puts c-n up four... other end of the floor... off the miss... essegian boards... kicks ahead to jackson andrews for the fast break bucket... and young mister essegian was just getting started... this time he's on the receiving end of the break... and he brings out the hammer... and if one is good... two is better... essegian the steal... he takes it back for the slam... essegian scores 15 of central noble's first 19 points.... he finishes with a game high 24 on the night...cougs claim their first share of the necc title since 1998... 3 how about some more necc action at paul bateman gymnasium... garrett hosting west noble tonight...pick it up in the first quarter... and it was all chargers from the jump.... ball finds its way to adam nelson for thre.... garrett trying to just hang around... a few possessions later... jasen bailey gets an easy layup off the head fake....but too much west noble... and too much austin cripe... the cross over sends his defender to the ground... and he finds zach bers for the bucket....garrett would answer... other end... tyler gater... finds bailey on the back cut... one of the lone bright spots for the railroaders... but we told you... too much austin cripe... he goes to the iso package... and hits the stepback jimmy....chargers cruise to close the regular season... 69-38 the final.... ???warning... if you like defense, you may want to turn away for this one..

Cause it was optional at kilmer court tonight..

Snider hosting marion..???pick it up first half... karson jenkins from the logo... sure, why not?

Picked up his first offer from huntington earlier this week..

He had 26...???that was good for half of this guy's total for the night... jalen blackmon... been a lot of good players that have come through marion over the years... so this is saying something... became the program's all-time leading scorer earlier this month, and you can see why... blackmon had a career-high 48 on wednesday..

Topped that with 52 tonight... ???but even that wasn't enough... cause snider was cookin' on the other end as well... aidan lambert drills a corner three..

He finished with 18..???as the panthers win a shootout, 98-96 your final... ???just down the road at concordia... we head inside the cage, as the cadets play host to columbia city...???and concordia took control from the opening jump.... brandon davis rips the rebound away from elias spellman... it results in an easy layup for kameron johnson... that gets the cadets on the board... ???moments later... columbia city couldn't stop turning the ball over early... concordia taking advantage... davis misses the layup, but johnson right there to clean it up... cadets jump out to a 6-0 lead...???but the eagles call timeout and they would settle down after that... mason baker sets up seth mills for the short jumper from the baseline... deficit down to one..???fast forward to the final seconds... eagles down two... baker... bomb.... ball game... the junior knocks down the game winning three at the buzzer..???as c-city wins a thriller, 57-56 your final... ???leo won the ne8 title outright a couple weeks ago... tonight the lions wrapping up the regualr season with a trip to woodlan..???warriors got wrecked by eastside up in butler two nights ago... but they were ready to play on their home floor tonight... third quarter that was alex miller with three of his 13... puts woodlan up six...???but the lions come roaring back... first it's blake davison snaking his way to the bucket... two of the indiana tech commit's 10 points cuts the deficit to two..???then in the fourth... davison no, but dj allen there for the stick back... team-high 14 for allen..

12-0 run puts leo up by six...???but woodlan wouldn't be denied tonight... final seconds... tied at 43... they get it in to joe reidy's hands, and he does the rest... three of his game-high 19 wins it for the warriors...???as woodlan knocks off 3-a #4 leo, 46-43 your final... ???good win for the ac-ac there... trying to pick up another one here... bluffton tigers testing themselves on the road against southwood tonight..???and the knights got going early... connor rich kicks into the corner for dawson filip, who knocks down the three... southwood jumps on top..???mometns later... off the inbound... they lob it up to caron rich... and rich converts on the easy bucket... knights go up five..

???bluffton battling back... they get on the board here as max stopphenhagen takes the contact and finishes at the basket...???but just too much rich for the tigers to handle tonight... he was doing pretty much whatever he wanted out there... ???southwood rolls, 77-45... ???staying in wabash... the apches have struggled this season/... just 6-15 coming into tonight's game against a good peru team..

Tigers 14-6 on the season..???apaches led by six at the half... in the third quarter, here comes peru... braxton robbins knocks down a three to cut the deficit in half..???but the tigers couldn't get much closer than that... wabash answers with a three ball of its own... jasper walter tickles the twine..???and then... three is good, but four is better.... joseph leland hits from the long line, plus the foul...???as wabash holds on to win in an upset 68-59... 3 3 alright we're