Friday Night Frenzy show for Feb 26 segment 1

Sectional action begins on tuesday ..

Just six games on tonight's show ..

Harrison and central catholic are both off ..

We begin things on grant street ..

West lafayette hosting rossville ..

A special night for the longtime leader of the red devils.

And it's dave wood's final regular season game as the head coach at west lafayette..

After 27 years on the job... the red devils challenged with a tough task tonight..

Cory dunn one of the best our area has to offer in terms of coaching..

Rossville looking for it's 16th win on the season..

West side looking for it's sixth..

Dave wood: right now, it's going to be all about the defensive end!

Listen, do, listen!

Do your work early!

The red devils did all of that and then some tonight at berbian gymnasium..

Second quarter action..

Collin martin finds wyatt curl..

Three ball corner pocket..

Curl puts rdp up by 8 before the half..

Braeden shrewsberry put on a show in the third quarter..

Martin finding shrewsberry on the wing..

The three..

It's good..

West side takes a ten point advantage..

Later in the frame..

Divine adeyenju outlets it to number three..

And he does the rest..

It's really hard to guard shots like these in transition..

And i'm sure coach dunn can attest to that..

How about one more time just for good measure..

This time shrewsberry hits it plus the foul!

15 points in the third quarter alone for the sophomore..

23 in the game..

And sam schott with a great find near the end to adeyenju who's turning himself into quite the player..

He had 13 points at 17 rebounds tonight..

You'll get a thumbs up from coach wood..

After a 72-46 win..

In his final game at berberian gymnasium..

Benton central wrapped up the regular season at home against logansport this evening ..

In the first ..

Dawson brock to cael williams ..

Williams sinks the 3 ball..

The bison take an early lead ..

About a minute later ..

Connor hall showing the range ..

Hall hits the triple ..

The berries respond ..

Caleb crook dumps it down to carter davis for the layup ..

But the bison three party continues dawson brock from the top of the key ..

B-c is up 14-6.

Closing seconds of the opening quarter ..

Cael williams drives and gets it to go ..

Benton central thumps logansport 63-47 from arena gymnasium ..

West lafayette and benton central are both in the twin lakes sectional ..

The red devils open play against western the bison against the host indians..

Those games are on wednesday.

We'll make stops at frontier ..

Frankfort ..

Lake central ..

And lafayette jeff..

Brooks barnhizer and company welcoming terre haute north to the crawley center tonight..

