Frustrated New Jersey Residents Still Waiting On Unemployment Money With House Democrats Poised To Pass New COVID Relief Package
Frustrated New Jersey Residents Still Waiting On Unemployment Money With House Democrats Poised To Pass New COVID Relief Package

House Democrats are on the verge of passing a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

The bill would provide more help for those unemployed, but some people have already been waiting for aid for months; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.