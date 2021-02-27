High School Girl's Basketball - 3rd Round

Scores and highlights from the 3rd round of girl's basketball playoffs.

It's crunch time for high school basketball.

A trip to jackson and the state semifinals at stake tonight.

Let's start off in belmont with the cardinals hosting noxubee county.

Senior macie walker, first cardinal to sign with a division one team, said all she wanted was a gold ball, but noxubee county stood in her way.

===== and early in the first, the tigers came out firing.

Including this nice jumper, the tigers launched out to a 7 to 3 lead.

===== then walker came to life, here she was, weaving her way through three noxubee defenders for the scooooop and score.game tied at 7.

====== next possession, walker caught the ball in the post, fake one way, go the other and up and in.

Belmont took the lead then and never looked back, the cardinals advance to the semifinals with a 71 to 44 win.

They'll play kemper county on wednesday in jackson.

Down the road, 2a quarterfinals between new site and north side.

===== new site only lost two games in the regular season, the royals not used to losing and they did not lose tonight.

They blitzed the gators, leading at the half 53 to 17.

New site rolls into the semifinals with a 82 to 36 victory.

The royals will square off against newton on tuesday at the coliseum.