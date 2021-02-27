Mastodons Hoping Pipkins' Shot Can Spark Magical March Run

Purdue Fort Wayne made its Horizon League tournament debut in style on Thursday, knocking off Green Bay in double overtime, thanks in large part to Jalon Pipkins' late-game heroics.

As far as conference tournament debuts go, yesterday's was a pretty memorable one for the purdue fort wayne mastodons..in their first ever horizon league tournament game, the 'dons getting it done at green bay in a double overtime thriller...prince it's not even march yet, but the madness is already in full effect...and the mastodons are hoping this shot by jalon pipkins can spark one of those magical march runs...in case you missed it last night... 'dons down three with time winding down in overtime..

Pipkins puts up a prayer..and the basketball gods must have heard him..banks it in at the buzzer...and of course p-f-w goes on to win in double o-t..

Earlier today we caught up with pip and coach coffman to talk about the shot, and what it could mean moving forward..

'dons will travel to take on top-seeded cleveland state in the quarterfinals on tuesday night...