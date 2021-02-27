Minneapolis To Hire 6 'Influencers' To Spread City-Approved Messaging To Public During Derek Chauvin Trial

The City says the six influencers will be intentionally targeting Black, Native American, Somalian, Hmong and Latinx communities, Marielle Mohs reports (1:59).
WCCO 4 News - February 26, 2021
The City says the six influencers will be intentionally targeting Black, Native American, Somalian, Hmong and Latinx communities, Marielle Mohs reports (1:59).
WCCO 4 News - February 26, 2021
City, state, and federal leaders held security briefings today to explain what they're planning before and during the trial, John..
The trial is scheduled to start next Monday, March 8.