Minneapolis To Hire 6 'Influencers' To Spread City-Approved Messaging To Public During Derek Chauvin Trial
The City says the six influencers will be intentionally targeting Black, Native American, Somalian, Hmong and Latinx communities, Marielle Mohs reports (1:59).

WCCO 4 News - February 26, 2021