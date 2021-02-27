11pm Johnson and Johnson Vaccine 02.26.2021

A FDA PANEL HAS RECOMMENDED THE JOHNSON AND JOHNSON'S COVID-19 VACCINE FOR EMERGENCY USE.

Kenny.

In our top story at 11... a f-d-a panel has recommended the johnson and johnson's covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The f-d-a is now reviewing the recommendations, before finalizing a decision.

Kentucky led the world with the most volunteers in its trial, through the university of kentucky...baptist health lexington...and norton healthcare in louisville.

Abc 36's monica harkins got a chance to talk to the lead doctors on the trial....as she reports, this single-dose vaccine could drastically speed up vaccinations world wide.

"dr. greenburg: a day in living history for all of us to remember."

Each step towards coming out of a global pandemic is historic... but doctors in kentucky leading the johnson and johnson covid-19 vaccine trials say...now is particularly important.

"dr. greenburgthis shows what kentucky can do" the university of kentucky partnered with baptist health lexington and norton healthcare in louisville...to host the largest study group worldwide on this vaccine.

"dr. greenburg having a vaccine like this in large numbers i think would be a game changer."

Johnson and johnson's vaccine only requires one shot to be completely vaccinated...and while the efficacy percentage is slightly lower than moderna and pfizer's version...about 72 to 95...they say any vaccine at this point is better than no vaccine.

"dr. greenburg: numbers aren't exactly the score.

These all three vaccines have great efficacy."

"dr. david dougherty: it's important to have a single dose vaccine, not just for the us to speed up vaccinations but for the world.

And, you know, if we don't vaccinate the world.

We're gonna continue to have variants developed around the world and to seep into u.s. borders."

It also doesn't require below freezing storage...making it mobile...and easier to access.

"dr. greenburgi mean it is very obvious that there are advantages" but...it's still too soon to be picky... dr. greenburg "it's important to just get vaccinated.

And at this point, it's not really terribly productive to say one is one with the better than the other.

" and if you do get the johnson and johnson vaccine...you will at least be able to say kentucky helped get it done.

"dr. greenburg: but we have been number one.

During a pandemic for clinical research.

So, we have bragging rights."

In lexington, monica harkins abc 36 news.

### ots image:left positivity rate decrease coronavirus kentucky1.jpg while we wait for the johnson and johnson