MARSHALL RED HILL

Over in illinois, marshall is off to a solid 4-2 start to their season.

The lions visited salukis at red hill.

3rd qtr action, marshall moving the ball and finding danilel tingley for the three from the wing, count it.

Tingley is a weapon on both ends for the lions as the senior gets the steal and the fast break lay in a few plays later to increase marshall's lead 42-34.

Tingley finished with 27.

Later in the 3rd, tingley returns the favor to fellow senior luke cook for the corner three.

As the lions pick up their fifth win of the season, winning this one