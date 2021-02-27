Sports Overtime Feb. 26 Part One

Highlights and scores from the top games in the area

Games after happy friday and welcome to sports overtime where we'll have eight of tonight's top games plus a story you won't want to miss.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(zac as always follow along the bottom of your screen for all the latest scores.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

That in a moment ?

"* let's stat with the rochester grizzlies.

They were back at the rec to take on the oregon tradesmen this evening.

We'll start in the first period ?

"* zach wiese dives all over the ice to make an incredible block.

Down to the other end of the ice ?

"* joey fodstad puts this one on the top shelf to give the grizz a one?

"*nothing lead.

That's where the trademen take over ?

"* a diving pass to cartr stobb who finds the back of the net?

"* even he is suprised he tied the game.

Later in the period ?

"* devin hays crosses p the keeper for the score.

Grizzlies tacked on six in the second ?

"* they win ?

"* eight staying on the ice in kasson dodge county hosting la crescent hokah ?

"*?

"* wildcat wouldn't stay off the gas ?

"**- easton hammill the rocket into the back of the net ?

"*?

"* dc one.

Brody lamb would do his magic ?

"*?

"* skating around t entire defense and riffles it past the lancers goalie ?

"*?

*s 18th of the season.

Then just 18 seconds later ?

"* ?

"* gryf funk finds connor preston for another goal ?

"*?

"* wildcats out la crescent hokah 14 to one.// switching to the court for some girls hoops ?

"* it's the battle of the birds.

Lourdes was without it's three best players as they took on dover?*- eyota.

Second half action ?

"* allison thompson fires the three and sinks it to cut the deficit to nine.

Sydney elliott had a huge role on the court tonight ?

"* she buries a trifecta of her own.

But dover?

"* eyota surged as the half went on ?

"* student?

"* athlete of the week ?

"* kylie lacey ?

"* gets the finish and the eagles have all the momentum.

Then it's sophie andring who gets the steal and takes it all the way for the harm and the foul.

Dover?

"*eyoa wins it ?

"* 62 to (?

"(?

"(?

"(zach?

"(?

"(?

" rochester rivalry ?

"*?

"* john marshall hosting century ?

"*?*- both teams looking to snap multi game losing streaks.

First it's the rockets ?

"*?

"* check out the basket by travelle moe ?

"*?

"* going off balanced.

Then it's century ?

*- the kickout to noah deedrick get's the friendly roll on the deep two.

Rockets possession tyler smith driving along the baseline ?

"*?

"* tough floater a defender.

Defensive battle between two rivals ?

"*?

"* sha jaecan fraztke spinning layup falls.

Century gets bragging rights they win 51 to 41.// staying in the med city ?

"*?

*- let's take a look at the same matchup on the girls side.

Century is coming off a loss against mankato east ?

"*?

"* j loss against red wing.

Panthers starting out hot ?

"**- jordyn sutton with the layup over lilly meister.

Then it's meister ?

"*?

"* with a man in face buries the jumper.

Sutton double teamed dishes it to lydia niederstadt ?

"*?

"* make basket and get's the foul.

Meister does the same buries the jumper through the contact.

And the byron bears travel to stewartville to take on the tigers.

Keeley steele drives to the hoop ... gets the bucket.

Tigers off to an early lead ... 4?

"*0.

Stewartville moves the ball around to find raina stecher open under the basket ... she gets the basket and the and one.

Saycia vanderpool posting up, askfor ts find her.

Nice move to get the basket.

Brings the bears tothino thank you mary.

Alright ?

"* its time for us to take a quick break but we still have more games after the timeout.

Plus ?

"* the story of a lake city athlete who had a senior night he won't soon forget while leaving a lasting