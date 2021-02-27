A perfect game and no-hitter highlight Friday's games for Southern Oregon, Oregon Tech softball

SOU's Lauren Quirke spun a perfect game in a 1-0 win over George Fox and OIT's Sarah Abramson threw her first career no-hitter in a 20-0 win over Northwest.

Michael garrard: "and armantrout hits it high, she hits it deep... for her first one of the year."

A two-run dinger for number 22 mckenna armantrout."

It was an absolute slugfest in klamath falls today.

The oregon tech owls showed no mercy on the softball diamond as they rocked the northwest university eagles.

O-i-t putting on a fireworks display in their first homestand of the season, knocking around an eagles team playing their first games of 2021.

The biggest battering came in the bottom of the second inning of game one.

The owls put up not one, not two, not three-- but 15 runs in the frame.

Mckeena armantrout was a one-woman wrecking ball with the bat, hitting 7-for-9 today with 9 r-b-i's and a homer that came in that behemoth of a second inning.

Then there was kennedy jantzi.

The junior went 5-for-6 with a home run in both games today.

Hitting was phenomenal for oregon tech-- but not to be outdone was the pitching.

Sarah abramson threw her first-career no hitter.

It came in the game one's 20-0 trouncing of northwest.

Another good game from o-i-t pitching and hitting alike in game 2.

I'll be there tomorrow for another oregon tech-northwest u doubleheader.

Southern oregon wasn't at home but they still had a double header of their own.

And game two was one to remember.

A true pitcher's duel with senior lauren quirke doing the impossible-- throwing a perfect game in a 1-zero win over the bruins.

Lauren quirke: "it was probably around middle of the fourth, beginning of the fifth when i was like, 'ok, wow!

This might actually happen.'

But at the same time i was like i'm not getting ahead of myself.

One pitch at a time here.

And yeah at that point i was just like, 'slow it down even more.

You have the ball, go at your pace, you're controlling the game right now.'" it was the first perfect game thrown by a raider since the program was revived in 2001.

S-o-u also took game one where s-o-u ace was dealing as well.