Boy objects to sister's eve teasing, thrashed brutally in south Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after being beaten up and stabbed by 3 boys in Kalkaji area of Delhi after he allegedly objected them for passing indecent remarks on his sister.
Girl who faced eve teasing said, "It was going on for 2-3 days.
They hit my brother and stabbed him when he objected.
When I went to a Policeman who was around, he said he doesn't see any blood.
When I pointed out I'm covered in it he shouted at me.
Another Policeman wrote my complaint." Case has been registered, further investigation is underway.