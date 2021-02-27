Boy objects to sister's eve teasing, thrashed brutally in south Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after being beaten up and stabbed by 3 boys in Kalkaji area of Delhi after he allegedly objected them for passing indecent remarks on his sister.

Girl who faced eve teasing said, "It was going on for 2-3 days.

They hit my brother and stabbed him when he objected.

When I went to a Policeman who was around, he said he doesn't see any blood.

When I pointed out I'm covered in it he shouted at me.

Another Policeman wrote my complaint." Case has been registered, further investigation is underway.