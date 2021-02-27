Lady Gaga’s dogs found safe and well after being stolen at gunpoint

Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs have been found safe and unharmed after being stolen at gunpoint, police in Los Angeles said.The pop star offered a 500,000 dollar (£350,000) reward for their return after her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in Hollywood on Wednesday.He is expected to make a full recovery.Koji and Gustav were handed in at the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station on Friday, according to the Associated Press.