This is the moment the police arrest a teenage boy suspected of gunning down a hero cop who tried to stop him and a fellow gang member from mugging a woman.The arrest took place in the city of Cartagena in the Colombian department of Bolivar on 21st February.(@PoliciaMedellin/Newsflash)