Locals in JandK hail India-Pak ceasefire agreement along LoC

In a step towards maintaining peace at border areas, India and Pakistan agreed to observe a strict ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

Locals hailed the joint agreement.

Sarpanch of Pukhrani village, Haji Mohd Shafi said, "We want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Imran Khan (Pakistan PM) for this ceasefire announcement (at LoC)." Other local said, "Now, we can sleep and work in peace.

Earlier, due to cross-border firing, some villagers had died, while some lost their legs, eyes and hands." Both countries had released a joint statement on Feb 25 saying that they have held discussions regarding strengthening mechanism of hotline contacts among both nations.