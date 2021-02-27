Prince Harry: 'I'm more comfortable watching The Crown than reading tabloids'

The Duke of Sussex shared his thoughts on the show - which chronicled his parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage and split in its latest season - as he toured Los Angeles with James Corden in a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night.
Prince Harry says The Crown is 'loosely based on the truth in James Corden interview
New Zealand Herald
The Crown is "loosely based on the truth", Prince Harry has revealed, adding that he is "more comfortable" with the Netflix drama..